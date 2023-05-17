‘Cheating Lowlifes’: Donald Trump Suggests to Supporters the 2024 Election Will Be Rigged
Donald Trump told his followers he believed his enemies were planning “election interference” for 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday morning, the twice-impeached ex-president ranted on Truth Social about the criminal charges filed against him and the other pending investigations.
He wrote, “I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ.”
“NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE ‘PERFECT’ PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON. IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN,” he said.
Trump said the legal cases against him were simply “election interference.”
“THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME,” Trump said. “THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!”
The rant comes hours after Special Counsel John Durham released a 300-page report that discredited the Steele dossier, which contained allegations the Trump campaign worked with the Russian government during the 2016 election.
The report found the FBI did not have enough “factual evidence” to investigate the Trump campaign.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s wife Melania has come to his defense publicly despite sources claiming their marriage is at an “all-time low.”
Last week, Melania told Fox News that Trump has her “support” and they “look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”
She added, “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.”
The support comes after insiders claimed the couple are facing issues behind closed doors. One source claimed Melania was embarrassed by the 34-count criminal indictment filed against Trump, which bought up the accusations he paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged one-night stand.
"Melania is beyond humiliated," said the insider. "I hear she begged Donald to forsake his political ambitions and fade into private life after the 2020 election fiasco. But he wouldn't do that, and she sees this as the consequences, sinking their already troubled marriage to an all-time low."