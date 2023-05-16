'He's Not Getting Away With It': E. Jean Carroll's Lawyer Addresses Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall Remarks

A lawyer for former columnist E. Jean Carroll addressed Donald Trump's comments about his client during CNN's Republican town hall, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mere days after a Manhattan jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll, the ex-president appeared on CNN's primetime event and once again disparaged Carroll's character.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, discussed potential legal action with MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow — and vowed that Trump wasn't going to "get away with it."