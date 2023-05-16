'He's Not Getting Away With It': E. Jean Carroll's Lawyer Addresses Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall Remarks
A lawyer for former columnist E. Jean Carroll addressed Donald Trump's comments about his client during CNN's Republican town hall, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mere days after a Manhattan jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll, the ex-president appeared on CNN's primetime event and once again disparaged Carroll's character.
Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, discussed potential legal action with MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow — and vowed that Trump wasn't going to "get away with it."
Kaplan told Maddow that Trump's comments about Carroll during the primetime event were "definitely actionable."
"The cruelty will make him less wealthy," Kaplan said. "He’s not going to get away with it another time."
Despite the jury awarding Carroll nearly $5 million in damages, Trump proclaimed to the crowd of Republican and undecided voters, as well as the millions watching from home, that he never met Carroll — and labeled her "a wack job."
"It's unprecedented for a person to have been held liable in defamation to keep doing the defamation," Kaplan said of Trump.
After CNN host Kaitlan Collins pressed him on the outcome of the civil lawsuit, Trump dismissed Carroll's case.
"I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is," Trump said of Carroll.
When questioned if being found liable for sexual abuse, as well as his shocking deposition released during trial, would affect female voters' opinion of him, Trump answered by mocking Carroll's accusation.
Trump stated that Carroll's recount of being assaulted by the GOP frontrunner in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the '90s was "a fake story."
Kaplan acknowledged that Trump's "unprecedented" behavior posed a legal hurdle for her team; however, they were committed to pursuing further action.
Kaplan explained that given the nature of Trump being found liable for defamation — and then continuing to make derogatory comments about his accuser — there were not "a lot of cases" that her team could "look to for a playbook" about how to bring additional legal action.
"But, suffice to say, I have a lot of lawyers who are very busy looking into this, and we are weighing all of our options," Kaplan noted.
When Maddow asked about a separate defamation case from when Trump was in office, Kaplan teased, "You’re going to see news from us on that case very, very soon, Rachel."