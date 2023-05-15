Donald Trump Brags About 'Traumatizing' CNN Staffers with Divisive Town Hall As Newsroom's Morale Hits Rock Bottom Over Coverage

Donald Trump gleefully boasted about traumatizing CNN staffers after his divisive town hall event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mere days after he appeared in front of the crowd, composed of Republican and undecided voters, at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, Trump blasted the network that hosted him.

While the GOP frontrunner claimed he was shocked by the "level of hostility" spurred by the event, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that morale at CNN is at an "all-time low" for staff who felt the ordeal was a "gross" grab at ratings.