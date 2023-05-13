CNN CEO Chris Licht Scolded Oliver Darcy Over 'Emotional' Town Hall Coverage Leaving Reporter 'Visibly Shaken'
CNN reporter Oliver Darcy was reportedly left "visibly shaken" after the network's CEO Chris Licht, scolded the liberal journalist over his coverage of the network's town hall earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Former President Donald Trump was part of CNN's Town Hall Wednesday night, where the 2024 hopeful was able to court questions from an audience of his supporters leading up to the upcoming Republican Primaries.
Following the broadcast, Darcy took to his Reliable Sources newsletter and went after the new leadership for giving the conservative leader airtime.
He wrote: "CNN and new network boss Chris Licht are facing a fury of criticism — both internally and externally over the event."
A source told Fox News that the CNN reporter's comments frustrated the network's CEO. The source paraphrased Licht's remarks claiming that he told Darcy to "not be emotional."
The town hall was meant to be part of Licht's goal of wanting the network to appear more "objective" with its coverage.
On Puck News' Dylan Byers claimed that Darcy "stood by his work ... But afterward, two sources who heard about the meeting described him as visibly shaken."
CNN faced severe backlash for allowing Trump to repeat unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen, a claim he's been making before the election was even called.
Trump also took the opportunity to mock E. Jean Carroll, who successfully sued him for sexual abuse and defamation. The ex-prez has since filed the notice of appeal to overturn the ruling to get out of paying the $5 million he owes her in the case.
During a heated moment between the GOP leader and the moderator, Kaitlan Collins, Trump called her a "nasty person" with the live studio audience cheering him on.
"It's hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening," Darcy said in his newsletter.
"How Licht and other CNN executives address the criticism in the coming days and weeks will be crucial," he continued. "Will they defend what transpired at Saint Anselm College? Or will they express some regret?"
