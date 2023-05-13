CNN CEO Chris Licht Scolded Oliver Darcy Over 'Emotional' Town Hall Coverage Leaving Reporter 'Visibly Shaken'

Former President Donald Trump was part of CNN's Town Hall Wednesday night, where the 2024 hopeful was able to court questions from an audience of his supporters leading up to the upcoming Republican Primaries.

Following the broadcast, Darcy took to his Reliable Sources newsletter and went after the new leadership for giving the conservative leader airtime.

He wrote: "CNN and new network boss Chris Licht are facing a fury of criticism — both internally and externally over the event."