'A Major Inflection Point': CNN's Kaitlan Collins Defends Town Hall With Donald Trump After Network Faces 'Fury of Criticism'

CNN senior reporter Oliver Darcy said that how CEO Chris Licht and other CNN executives move forward "in the coming days and weeks will be crucial."

Collins defended their town hall on Thursday, elaborating on why the segment was important to share with their audience.

"Good evening and thanks for joining me. About last night," Collins began in a lime green pantsuit, reporting on how the time she spent on stage with Trump in New Hampshire "was a major inflection point in the Republican Party's search for its nominee, and potentially the starting line for America's next presidential race."