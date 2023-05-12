Donald Trump Trolls CNN With Fake Clip of Anderson Cooper Trashing Network and Praising His Town Hall Performance

After he appeared on CNN for the Republican town hall event, ex-prez Donald Trump attempted to troll the network by posting a fake clip of star anchor Anderson Cooper praising the GOP frontrunner's performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

CNN desperately needed a rating boost when Trump took the stage at Wednesday night's town hall event hosted by Kaitlan Collins.

Despite overwhelming backlash and calls to boycott the network, CNN gave Trump a platform to speak to millions of viewers — and the Republican returned the favor by trashing the network with a series of memes on Friday morning.