'He Needs a Personality Transplant': Donald Trump Launches Fresh Attack Against Rival Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump suggested Ron DeSantis “needs a personality transplant” in a fresh attack against the Florida governor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest strike amid Trump and DeSantis’ bitter back and forth, the former president released a campaign video on Friday in which he mocked the Florida governor’s personality.
Trump also questioned his GOP rival’s recent “world tour” of Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom and reiterated that he has pummeled DeSantis in nearly every hypothetical 2024 poll taken in recent months.
“The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant and those are not yet available,” Trump declared in the video. “Almost all congressmen and women who served with him and knew him well supported me."
“Some of them surprisingly so because of their relationship with Ron,” the embattled former president continued. “I would say that when it comes to lack of personality, Ron would be in a class with Asa Hutchinson – and that’s not good.”
“Ron’s foreign trip was a total bomb. They didn’t even know what he was doing there – ‘What’re you doing here, Ron? Why are you here?’ It was a mess,” Trump concluded. “Thank you.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump and DeSantis have been locked in a vicious battle ahead of next year’s presidential election.
Although the Florida governor has yet to officially announce a 2024 White House bid, sources familiar with DeSantis’ plans claimed a formal announcement is expected at the end of May when the current Florida state legislative session is over.
As for Trump, he became the first 2024 GOP presidential candidate to announce his White House bid during a rally held at Mar-a-Lago in November shortly after the 2022 midterm elections.
“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump announced on November 15. "Today I am announcing my candidacy.”
Also shocking are reports that, despite their differences, Trump is allegedly considering naming DeSantis his vice president on his 2024 ticket.
“Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed,” one source close to Trump’s 2024 campaign said in April.
“Supporters say the VP offer would stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a ‘youthful conservative vigor’ to the slot, which Biden doesn’t have,” the Trump insider continued. “DeSantis would also bring in big money to the campaign.”