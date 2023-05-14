CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Defends Donald Trump Attacking the Press in Resurfaced Tucker Carlson Interview
In 2017, CNN anchor and recent town hall moderator Kaitlan Collins once defended Donald Trump's attacks on the press and made some jabs at her network's expense during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned
During Collins' 2017 interview with Carlson, she told the at-the-time Fox News host, "The press is throwing a royal tantrum because they can't control what the country is talking about."
Carlson asked her about the reception she got covering the White House for the first time. She said, "It's definitely a little tense, but I'm not really there to impress them."
"I'm there to ask the questions my readers want answered, and I'm not there to ask what they want me to ask," she continued. "I don't get the questions that CNN wants. I don't get the questions that MSNBC. I ask what my readers want me to ask because outside in the real world where the other 300 million people live, they don't care about, you know, personnel issues that MSNBC is asking."
In the resurfaced interview, she claimed that "you can tell" when publications such as the New York Times and CNN take criticisms from the former President "personally."
"It does affect their reporting," she explained. "And that's not what should happen."
- CNN CEO Chris Licht Scolded Oliver Darcy Over 'Emotional' Town Hall Coverage Leaving Reporter 'Visibly Shaken'
- 'No One Wanted Trump On Air’: CNN Morale at ‘All-Time Low’ After Town Hall ‘Ratings Grab’
- Donald Trump Trolls CNN With Fake Clip of Anderson Cooper Trashing Network and Praising His Town Hall Performance
Collins moderated the CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday, May 10, which devolved into a chaotic spectacle of attacks towards the anchor from the former President.
Trump called her a "nasty person," with the live studio audience cheering the GOP leader for going after Collins.
He also took the opportunity to repeat unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and mocked E.Jean Carroll, a former Elle columnist who successfully sued Trump for sexual abuse and defamation.
In his Reliable Sources newsletter, CNN reporter Oliver Darcy said it was "hard to see" how Collins was treated during the town hall.
Many audience members also saw the airtime as nothing but "a complete waste of time."
In a spot poll done after the town hall, a group of Trump supporters said the CNN event didn't sway them one way or the other. They supported the president leaving the town hall the same as they entered it.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.