'This Shouldn't Be a Difficult Question': Jen Psaki Slams GOP Reactions to Donald Trump's Sexual Assault Verdict
Jen Psaki recently criticized a number of GOP lawmakers who failed to condemn Donald Trump after he was found liable for sexually assaulting write E. Jean Carroll nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Psaki, who departed President Joe Biden’s White House last year and now works for MSNBC, called out a slew of GOP senators this weekend on the Sunday edition of Inside with Jen Psaki.
Psaki not only slammed the Republican lawmakers for their “amazing” reactions to Trump’s sexual assault verdict but also accused those senators of being “okay” with the embattled former president’s behavior.
“Ahead of the 2024 election, Republicans are doing everything they can to define themselves as the party of family values, like kicking up a moral panic around education, gender, and any discussion of sexuality,” Psaki said on Sunday.
“But that plan has one big problem,” she continued, “and his name is Donald Trump.”
Biden’s former press secretary then called out a number of GOP senators specifically, including Senators Bill Hagerty, Tommy Tuberville, Lindsey Graham, and Marco Rubio.
“Take Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee,” Psaki charged. “He responded to the verdict this week, saying that Trump has been amazing and his ability to weather these sorts of attacks. Attacks from who? A unanimous jury that found him liable for sexual abuse? Amazing. That’s amazing.”
“Then there’s Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama who said the ruling only makes him want to vote for Trump twice,” she continued. “You heard that right. Trump’s sexual abuse makes the senator want to vote for him twice.”
Psaki then went on to criticize former South Carolina governor-turned-2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley who, on Sunday morning, acknowledged Trump’s sexual assault verdict but failed to condemn the former president over the jury’s findings.
“I have always said that anyone that feels like they have been sexually assaulted in any way should come forward and have their voice heard,” Haley said on Sunday morning. “I also think anyone that’s been accused should be able to defend themselves.”
“I was not on the jury. I am not the judge. I think that both of them had their voices heard,” Haley continued. “There has been a verdict and there’s been an appeal.”
According to Psaki, Haley’s response was not enough. Psaki also reiterated that the GOP party now has a “problem” because Trump has been “branded a sexual abuser.”
“The problem for them is no matter how hard they try to spin themselves as the party of family values to create fake controversies, that’s hard to do with a straight face,” Psaki concluded, “given that the de facto leader of their party has now been branded a sexual abuser.”