Donald Trump's Classified Docs Attorney Quits Team Days After Ex-Prez Slammed Probe During CNN Town Hall
Donald Trump’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, quit the former president’s legal team this week shortly after Trump slammed the ongoing classified documents probe against him during CNN’s town hall, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Trump remains under federal investigation for mishandling classified documents upon his departure from the White House in January 2021, Parlatore announced he was leaving Trump’s legal team on Wednesday morning.
“It’s been an incredible honor to serve and work through interesting legal issues,” Parlatore said in a statement to CNN.
“My departure was a personal choice and does not reflect upon the case,” he continued, “as I believe strongly the [Justice Department] team is engaging in misconduct to pursue an investigation of conduct that is not criminal.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the already embattled former president was accused of self-incriminating himself during his town hall event with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in New Hampshire on May 10.
“I had every right to under the Presidential Records Act,” Trump said regarding his decision to take classified material from the White House at the end of his presidential term. “You have the Presidential Records Act. I was there and I took what I took and it gets declassified.”
“I took the documents,” he continued. “I’m allowed to. You know who else took them? Obama took them. Nixon took them. Reagan took them.”
CNN analyst Maggie Haberman quickly claimed that the former president “walked himself into trouble” with his classified documents remarks and that Special Counsel Jack Smith – who is leading the Department of Justice probe into the matter – will be “very interested” in Trump’s comments.
“He gave a lot of answers that I think will be very interesting to the special counsel investigating it,” Haberman said.
“In terms of the legal cases, he walked himself into some trouble with the special counsel investigation into why he had all these documents at Mar a Lago,” she continued. “I thought that was really, really important.”
As RadarOnline.com reported over the summer, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida in August to recover a cache of classified documents taken from the White House in January 2021.
It was later revealed that Trump is under federal investigation for obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act in connection to his possession of the classified documents.