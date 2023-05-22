Donald Trump Was Warned About Retaining Classified Documents After Receiving Subpoena for Their Return, Notes From Lawyer Reveal
Proof that Donald Trump was warned not to retain any classified documents after receiving a subpoena for their return was found in a series of notes taken by the former president’s lawyer last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as Trump remains under federal investigation for allegedly taking classified material to Mar-a-Lago upon his departure from the White House in January 2021, notes taken by Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran have reportedly been obtained by the federal prosecutors probing the former president.
According to the Guardian, Corcoran’s previously unreported notes contained evidence that Trump’s legal team knew not to retain any classified documents still potentially in the ex-president’s possession.
The roughly 50 pages of notes also reportedly prove that Corcoran was aware of the subpoena obligations imposed upon himself and Trump and that, despite the warning, the former president still retained a cache of 101 classified documents after returning only 40.
Corcoran’s notes further detailed how Trump and Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, had “unusually detailed knowledge” of the “botched subpoena response” as well as where Corcoran was to search Mar-a-Lago for any remaining unreturned classified docs.
Corcoran also detailed how Nauta had access to the storage room where the classified docs were initially being kept and that Nauta was needed to unlock the storage room when it came time for Corcoran to initiate his search.
Even more startling was Corcoran’s indication that the storage room was potentially left unlocked and unattended numerous times during his multi-day search.
Although Corcoran’s notes did not specify why he only searched the Mar-a-Lago storage room for any unrecovered classified docs, Trump’s lawyer previously testified that “while Trump did not mislead him about where to search, he did not say where to search either.”
- Putin’s Foreign Ministry Bars MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow & Stephen Colbert From Entering Russia
- 'She Took Advantage of The Situation': Donald Trump's Wife Melania Threatened to Renegotiate Prenup Amid Husband's Sexual Abuse Battle
- Donald Trump Says He's the Only Presidential Candidate Capable of Preventing WW3, 'I Will End the Killing and Bloodshed'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 100 additional classified documents were found to still be in Trump’s possession when the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence in August.
The former president remains under federal investigation for obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act in connection to the classified material recovered from his Palm Beach, Florida resort.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A Trump spokesperson has since slammed the ongoing federal probe as a “targeted, politically motivated witch-hunt.”
“This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch-hunt against President Trump that is concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House,” the embattled former president’s spokesperson said of the federal investigation.