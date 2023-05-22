Donald Trump Was Warned About Retaining Classified Documents After Receiving Subpoena for Their Return, Notes From Lawyer Reveal

Proof that Donald Trump was warned not to retain any classified documents after receiving a subpoena for their return was found in a series of notes taken by the former president’s lawyer last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as Trump remains under federal investigation for allegedly taking classified material to Mar-a-Lago upon his departure from the White House in January 2021, notes taken by Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran have reportedly been obtained by the federal prosecutors probing the former president.