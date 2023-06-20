'Thumb in The Eye:' Critics Slam Justice Department's 'Sweetheart' Plea Deal for Hunter Biden
Critics are slamming the "sweetheart" wrist-slap deal that federal prosecutors handed Hunter Biden in the now-infamous felony handgun case, RadarOnline.com had learned.
The surprise deal follows a five-year investigation by the feds that allowed Biden to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and walk on the gun charge by enrolling in a "pre-trial diversion" program – a form of probation coupled with addiction and mental health counseling.
But some think the former crack-addled Hunter got a huge break because his presidential father is facing an uphill re-election battle.
“The sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden is a ‘thumb in the eye’ to the fair administration of law,” said Tom Fitton, the head of Judicial Watch, which has sued the Justice Department (DOJ) for documents regarding the 2018-gun caper.
“This is a miscarriage of justice whose chief beneficiary is President Biden,” he added in a statement to RadarOnline.com. “The plea deal, which doesn’t address the strong evidence of Biden family racketeering, is a sham.”
The wide-ranging investigation by the Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware examined allegations of money laundering, foreign lobbying, and lying on the gun-purchase application question related to his drug addiction.
The gun became a focal point of a massive investigation after his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, recklessly tossed the .38-caliber handgun in a Delaware supermarket garbage can, located across the street from a school.
For years, federal law enforcement agencies have dodged allegations that they allegedly conspired to whitewash the incident to save President Joe Biden’s embattled son from prison.
“She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at (the Delaware supermarket) Jansens [sic],” Hunter wrote in explosive text messages uncovered from his now-infamous laptop “Then told me it was my problem to deal with.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter allegedly lied to the StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply gun shop staff to obtain the weapon. Hunter answered "no" to a firearm transaction report that required him to answer if he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance."
Hunter, who was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine, faced up to five years in prison if charged with lying on the federal background check.
Judicial Watch sued the DOJ in federal court for refusing to hand over FBI documents related the incident, which involved the U.S. Secret Service and the Delaware State Police.
“The Justice Department has been irredeemably compromised by its politicized prosecutions and cover-ups,” said Fitton, referring to Trump's recent arrest in Miami for the alleged mishandling of classified national security documents.
“(U.S. Attorney General Merrick) Garland has now cleared the board for Biden’s reelection campaign by arresting Trump and shutting down the Biden family corruption issue with this rigged plea deal.”
Meanwhile, Trump quickly emerged on Truth Social to blast the plea deal.
“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket,’” the embattled ex-president fumed. “Our system is BROKEN!”
Chris Clark, attorney for Hunter, told NBC News in a statement: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved."
But Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee investigating Hunter, along with other GOP stalwarts were quick to vow that the fight is not over.
“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveals a two-tiered system of justice,” he said in a statement. “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.”
“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” Comer added. “We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”