'Thumb in The Eye:' Critics Slam Justice Department's 'Sweetheart' Plea Deal for Hunter Biden

Critics are slamming the "sweetheart" wrist-slap deal that federal prosecutors handed Hunter Biden in the now-infamous felony handgun case, RadarOnline.com had learned.

The surprise deal follows a five-year investigation by the feds that allowed Biden to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and walk on the gun charge by enrolling in a "pre-trial diversion" program – a form of probation coupled with addiction and mental health counseling.

But some think the former crack-addled Hunter got a huge break because his presidential father is facing an uphill re-election battle.