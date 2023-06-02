Hunter Biden Laptop Leak: 10,000 Photos From First Son's Abandoned Computer Published Online
A fresh cache of photos allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was published online this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as President Joe Biden’s son remains at the center of ongoing federal investigations into suspected tax and gun crimes, nearly 10,000 photos taken from Hunter’s “laptop from hell” surfaced online on Thursday.
The photos were all allegedly snapped between 2008 and 2019 and were obtained by former Donald Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler.
Ziegler is reportedly set to publish the nearly 10,000 photos to the not-yet-active website BidenLaptopMedia.com.
“The number one thing we’re about,” Ziegler told Fox News this week, “is truth and transparency.”
Ziegler reportedly “spent months” scanning a digital archive of the photos found on Hunter’s laptop and personally decided which of the photos would be redacted and which would be published without alteration.
Some of the redacted photos allegedly include explicit photos of Hunter’s widowed sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, as well as photos containing private information such as Social Security numbers and banking accounts.
The new cache of 10,000 pictures will also reportedly include at least two “previously unseen” photos from the abandoned computer.
Those two photos reportedly contain a text message exchange between Hunter and Hallie and a second text message exchange between Hunter and ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan.
“If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it,” the Marco Polo founder told Fox News. “And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”
“There’s a picture of a letter that Hunter’s daughter, Finnegan, wrote to, I assume, troops stationed overseas, like in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Ziegler continued. “It’s an adorable letter. Finnegan’s around 9 years old at the time, and it definitely paints the Bidens in a good light.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an initial cache of photos, videos, texts, and emails from Hunter’s computer and iPhone was leaked in June 2022.
The alleged material released from that leak saw President Biden’s son seemingly smoking crack, galvanizing with prostitutes, and toying recklessly with a firearm the first son is suspected of obtaining illegally.
Meanwhile, Hunter remains under federal investigation in connection to his overseas business dealings and a series of alleged financial and gun crimes.
Although the 53-year-old embattled first son has not yet been slapped with any crimes, the Justice Department is reportedly zeroing in on criminal charges against Hunter.