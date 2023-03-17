White House Criticizes GOP House Rep. James Comer For 'Going After' Beau Biden's Widow Hallie In Biden Family Probe

The White House called out James Comer this week after the GOP congressman targeted the late Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, in his ongoing investigation into the Biden family’s finances, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, shortly after Comer criticized President Joe Biden’s late son Beau and claimed Hallie once received $35,000 from a source linked to a Chinese firm, White House spokesman Ian Sams accused Comer of unnecessarily attacking the president’s deceased son.