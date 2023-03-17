White House Criticizes GOP House Rep. James Comer For 'Going After' Beau Biden's Widow Hallie In Biden Family Probe
The White House called out James Comer this week after the GOP congressman targeted the late Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, in his ongoing investigation into the Biden family’s finances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, shortly after Comer criticized President Joe Biden’s late son Beau and claimed Hallie once received $35,000 from a source linked to a Chinese firm, White House spokesman Ian Sams accused Comer of unnecessarily attacking the president’s deceased son.
Sams also criticized the House Oversight Committee chairman and other House Republicans for focusing their efforts on investigating the Biden family instead of working with the president to help the country.
“After a disgusting attack lamenting that the President’s deceased son Beau was never prosecuted while he was alive, Congressman Comer has now decided to go after Beau’s widow,” Sams told Daily Mail on Thursday.
“Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care,” the White House spokesman added.
The White House’s response this week came shortly after Comer made a series of comments criticizing U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss for “failing” to “go after” the Biden family “years ago” – despite the fact Beau was the subject of a campaign finance probe before being cleared of any wrongdoing.
“This U.S. attorney had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago,” Comer said earlier this week.
“In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted, as well as Joe Biden was involved in some of these campaign donations when he was a senator, and then when he ran for president against Obama,” he continued. “But nothing ever happened.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Comer announced on Tuesday that the Treasury Department agreed to hand over “suspicious activity reports” connected to the Biden family’s finances.
Comer also claimed the material revealed a third Biden family member benefitted financially from an alleged $3 million deal with a Chinese firm – admitting later that that family member was Beau’s widow, Hallie.
But according to House Rep. Jamie Raskin, who serves as the top Democrat on the House Oversight panel, Comer purposely “concealed the context” of the money delivered to Hallie in an effort to “distort the picture” of the ongoing investigation.
“Chairman Comer’s memo proved once again that, after four years of investigations by Senate and House Republicans into Hunter Biden, they have found no connection to the President of the United States or indeed any government official at all,” Raskin explained.
“They have stooped to attacking yet another member of the President’s family, Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, by highlighting a single transfer to give the impression she was involved in receiving money from China,” he continued.
“In reality, Mr. Walker had already transferred money to Hallie Biden the month before any funds were received from China. Concealing this context paints a typically distorted picture and marks another depressing low for this investigation.”