Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hunter Biden
Exclusive Details

Hunter Biden Plans to Ask The Public for Donations to Fund His Legal Defense as Dept. Of Justice Zeroes in on Criminal Charges

hunter
Source: Mega
By:

May 5 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hunter Biden's legal team is allegedly creating a legal defense fund to pay for his legal troubles — despite his father, President Joe Biden's wishes. The first son's attorneys have reportedly already started hiring ethics advisers for the fund, leaving the President and his team concerned over the idea of Hunter soliciting money to pay for his criminal probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden david weiss meeting investigation probe
Source: Mega

The tactic — and several other tactics — has left Hunter's legal eagles and Joe's top aides at war as many are warning against the legal defense fund amid the president's re-election bid.

"For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing," Anthony Coley, the former top spokesman for the Justice Department and senior adviser to Attorney General Merrick Garland, stated to Axios. "Without these type of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House.”

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden david weiss meeting investigation probe pp
Source: Mega

Joe's 53-year-old son has several legal issues happening at once. Hunter is facing a Justice Department investigation into his taxes and a potential gun charge, as well as a child support case in Arkansas with a former stripper, who gave birth to their daughter four years ago.

The custody battle plus the criminal investigation are allegedly bleeding the first son dry — hence, the plan to solicit money to help him pay for his Justice Department probes.

MORE ON:
Hunter Biden
Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden lunden
Source: MEGA; @LUNDENTOWNN_/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lunden Roberts demanded that Hunter's $20k per month support — which he already pays — not be reduced despite his claim that his finances have changed.

On Monday, Hunter's lawyer told the judge that his client has paid Lunden $750k in child support over the years.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden
Source: Mega

The criminal probe into the first son's finances has heated up as Hunter's lead attorney was spotted with DOJ officials last week.

However, RadarOnline.com revealed his attorneys requested an update on the case's progress as Republican lawmakers continue to hurl allegations that several members of the Biden family have been involved in criminal activity — accusations the first family denies.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.