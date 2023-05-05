Hunter Biden Plans to Ask The Public for Donations to Fund His Legal Defense as Dept. Of Justice Zeroes in on Criminal Charges

The tactic — and several other tactics — has left Hunter's legal eagles and Joe's top aides at war as many are warning against the legal defense fund amid the president's re-election bid.

"For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing," Anthony Coley, the former top spokesman for the Justice Department and senior adviser to Attorney General Merrick Garland, stated to Axios. "Without these type of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House.”