Hunter Biden Plans to Ask The Public for Donations to Fund His Legal Defense as Dept. Of Justice Zeroes in on Criminal Charges
Hunter Biden's legal team is allegedly creating a legal defense fund to pay for his legal troubles — despite his father, President Joe Biden's wishes. The first son's attorneys have reportedly already started hiring ethics advisers for the fund, leaving the President and his team concerned over the idea of Hunter soliciting money to pay for his criminal probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tactic — and several other tactics — has left Hunter's legal eagles and Joe's top aides at war as many are warning against the legal defense fund amid the president's re-election bid.
"For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing," Anthony Coley, the former top spokesman for the Justice Department and senior adviser to Attorney General Merrick Garland, stated to Axios. "Without these type of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House.”
Joe's 53-year-old son has several legal issues happening at once. Hunter is facing a Justice Department investigation into his taxes and a potential gun charge, as well as a child support case in Arkansas with a former stripper, who gave birth to their daughter four years ago.
The custody battle plus the criminal investigation are allegedly bleeding the first son dry — hence, the plan to solicit money to help him pay for his Justice Department probes.
- Hunter Biden Argues Financial Records Found On Infamous Laptop Are 'Irrelevant' In Child Support Battle, Demands Ex’s Witness Be Disqualified
- Hunter Biden’s Ex-fling Demands $20k Per Month Child Support Not Be Reduced, Says Their 4-year-old Should Live Like First Son’s Other Child
- Hunter Biden Agrees to Turn Over Text Messages About Estranged 4-year-old Daughter Navy in Bitter Support Battle
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lunden Roberts demanded that Hunter's $20k per month support — which he already pays — not be reduced despite his claim that his finances have changed.
On Monday, Hunter's lawyer told the judge that his client has paid Lunden $750k in child support over the years.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The criminal probe into the first son's finances has heated up as Hunter's lead attorney was spotted with DOJ officials last week.
However, RadarOnline.com revealed his attorneys requested an update on the case's progress as Republican lawmakers continue to hurl allegations that several members of the Biden family have been involved in criminal activity — accusations the first family denies.