Hunter Biden’s Ex-fling Demands $20k Per Month Child Support Not Be Reduced, Says Their 4-year-old Should Live Like First Son’s Other Child
Hunter Biden’s ex-fling Lunden Roberts has demanded the disgraced first son’s child support obligations stay as is — despite his plea to lower the payments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents filed earlier today, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lunden said that she plans to fight Hunter’s plan.
Lunden said she will present evidence that given Hunter’s financial situation, he is not entitled to a downward modification of his $20k per month child support payments.
“The court should set child support at its current amount even if it is to be considered an upward deviation in support,” her filing read. Further, she argued, that their 4-year-old daughter Navy should “enjoy the same lifestyle and quality of life as her half-siblings and cousins who are members of the Biden family.”
Hunter has a 2-year-old son named Beau with his wife Melissa Cohen. The child was born in March 2020. Lunden previously accused Hunter of having no role in Navy’s life.
Hunter and Lunden faced off in court yesterday where the judge scolded President Biden’s son. The court ordered Hunter to produce additional financial records after his ex claimed he had failed to turn over key evidence.
Lunden even demanded Hunter be thrown in jail for his alleged legal games. At the hearing, the judge did not throw Hunter behind bars but was stern with him and his counsel.
At one point, the judge ripped Hunter and his lawyers for sealing certain records in the case.
“The ability to redact is somewhat being abused,” the judge said. “I’m seeing a lot of things filed, especially by Mr. Biden’s counsel, sealing things, redacting things, that are not confidential.”
Previously, Lunden said, she, “has evidence that [Hunter] has not fully disclosed his income sources, residences, assets, and property. This evidence is bolstered by the fact that the [Hunter] refuses to provide full discovery in this matter.”
In addition to the matter of child support, Lunden and Hunter are fighting over Navy taking the Biden last name.
Lunden said Navy should have the last name which represents being “well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” She said it was the least Hunter could do given he had no role in his daughter’s life.
The parties are scheduled to fight over support at a trial later this year.