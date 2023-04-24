Hunter Biden’s Ex Spotted Out Hunting Days After Demanding First Son Be Locked Up In Child Support War
Hunter Biden’s ex-fling Lunden Roberts was all smiles while out hunting in Arkansas days after pleading with a judge to throw the disgraced first son in jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, the former exotic dancer Roberts posted a series of photos of her posing with a gun and a turkey she killed. In another shot, she held her gun with an unidentified man as they showed off their kill.
In the photos, Lunden didn’t appear too concerned about her court battle with ex-Hunter despite the case heating up this month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lunden recently demanded Hunter be incarcerated until he hands over financial records. She accused him of “playing games” in the case over their 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts.
Lunden said Hunter has failed to turn over a single “item or word of discovery” in their fight over child support.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter to establish paternity and for support. The two reached a deal in March 2020. Last year, Hunter went back to court pleading for his monthly child support payments to be decreased.
The two have yet to reach an agreement. As we first reported, last month, Lunden accused Hunter of sealing court files that should not be sealed from the public.
He argued the filings contained confidential financial information but she said that wasn’t true.
Her lawyer wrote, “one of the basic principles of a democracy is that the people have a right to know what is done in their courts.”
The motion said Hunter is also the “subject of ripe, and justified, public scrutiny resulting from his financial transactions."
“Mr. Hunter Biden has been the subject of federal investigations and there are allegations that he failed to disclose all his income prior to this court’s last order regarding child support,” Lunden’s lawyer argued.
“Daylight is the great disinfectant. As the public has seen from the court-ordered disclosures of the Trump family’s tax and financial documents, there is no executive protection for someone like the defendant,” the filing read.
The judge denied Lunden’s request to unseal the filing. Hunter has yet to respond to the request for him to be locked up.