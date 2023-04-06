Hunter Biden's Business Partner Devon Archer Accused Of Owing Native American Tribe $44 Million

Hunter Biden’s business partner, Devon Archer, still owes a Native American tribe tens of millions of dollars despite being ordered to pay the tribe back in full last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come more than one year after Archer was sentenced to one year in prison for conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud charges against the Oglala Sioux, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that the embattled businessman still owes the tribe a whopping $43,954,416.75.