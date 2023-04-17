Hunter Biden’s Ex-Fling Lunden Roberts Shows Off Their 4-Year-Old Daughter As Fight Over Child Support Heats Up
Hunter Biden’s stripper ex, Lunden Roberts, shared rate photos of their 4-year-old daughter as their court war intensifies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Lunden posted a rate series of snaps of Navy Joan Roberts hanging at the beach. She wrote, “her mother told her she could grow up to be anything she wanted to be.”
The sighting comes as Lunden and Hunter continue to battle it out in Arkansas court. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter to establish paternity and for support. The two reached a deal in March 2020.
However, last year, Hunter went back to the court pleading for his monthly child support payments to be decreased.
Recently, Lunden accused Hunter of unjustly sealing certain filings in the support battle. The court had previously ordered all his financial records to remain under seal but Lunden said this filing did not contain such information.
Her lawyer argued for the filing to be unsealed. He said, “one of the basic principles of a democracy is that the people have a right to know what is done in their courts.”
“This case is not special simply because Mr. Biden is the child of the President of the United States," the motion read. Lunden said Hunter is also the “subject of ripe, and justified, public scrutiny resulting from his financial transactions."
The motion argued, “Mr. Hunter Biden has been the subject of federal investigations and there are allegations that he failed to disclose all his income prior to this court’s last order regarding child support."
- DOJ Sued Over FBI Records On Hunter Biden's Illegally Purchased Gun Found in Public Trash Can
- Hunter Biden's Business Partners Visited White House More Than 80 Times While Joe Biden Was VP, Visitor Logs Show
- Hunter Biden's Business Partner Devon Archer Accused Of Owing Native American Tribe $44 Million
“Daylight is the great disinfectant. As the public has seen from the court-ordered disclosures of the Trump family’s tax and financial documents, there is no executive protection for someone like the defendant,” the filing read.
The judge denied Lunden’s request and ordered the filing to remain under seal.
Lunden and Hunter are also battling over their daughter’s last name. The ex-stripper has asked the court to legally change the 4-year-old’s name to Navy Biden.
Lunden said the Biden name would give Navy an advantage because the name is associated with being “well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.”
In court documents, she said Hunter and his family had no relationship with Navy but the “neglect” could be rectified by allowing the child to have the Biden last name, “so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family.”
Hunter has objected to the request claiming Lunden was disregarding the best interests of the child.
He argued, “The child should have the opportunity for input at a time when the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height. The notoriety would no doubt rob this child of peaceful existence.”
The two are set to face off in a two-day trial in July.