Hunter Biden’s Ex-Fling Demands Court Records Be Unsealed In Child Support War: ‘The Public Has A Right To Know’

Hunter Biden’s stripper ex Lunden Roberts has demanded an Arkansas judge unseal court records — telling the judge the first son should not be allowed to keep information under wraps, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lunden said Hunter filed a December 2022 motion under seal, without proper justification.

The court previously ordered for all of Hunter’s filings that contained “financial information” to be sealed. Lunden said Hunter’s filing did not contain financial information but was still sealed.

Source: mega

She said, “one of the basic principles of a democracy is that the people have a right to know what is done in their courts.” “This case is not special simply because Mr. Biden is the child of the President of the United States," her motion read. Lunden said Hunter is also the “subject of ripe, and justified, public scrutiny resulting from his financial transactions." Her lawyer pointed out, “Mr. Hunter Biden has been the subject of federal investigations and there are allegations that he failed to disclose all his income prior to this court’s last order regarding child support.’

“Daylight is the great disinfectant. As the public has seen from the court-ordered disclosures of the Trump family’s tax and financial documents, there is no executive protection for someone like the defendant,” her motion read. “The public has a right to know what is happening in this case with a very high-profile financial wizard such as the defendant, who gains seats on foreign boards and allegedly raises billions (with a “B”) of dollars in Chinese investments.” Her lawyer added, “This court should not allow Mr. Biden to shelter information related to his financial matters that do not contain “confidential financial information.”

Source: @lundenntown/instagram

In response, Hunter said the motion was sealed for valid reasons. The judge sided with Hunter and ordered the documents are to remain under seal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter and his ex-fling have been fighting in court for years over their child. Lunden sued Hunter in 2019 to establish paternity and for support. The two reached a deal in March 2020.

However, last year, Hunter went back to court asking for his child support payments to be lowered. He accused Lunden of refusing to negotiate with him. Daily Mail reported the court ordered Hunter to provide detailed financial records by May 22 and sit for a deposition.

Source: mega

At the same time, Lunden demanded their daughter’s last name be changed to Biden. She said the famous last name was associated with being “well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” She noted that Hunter was “a wildly successful businessman, acquiring seats on the board of a foreign corporation making a good salary, fundraising from overseas investors, working for large credit card companies, acting as a powerful lobbyist, and is now, apparently, a famous artist.” Lunden noted the child’s grandfather is the President of the United States.

The ex-exotic dancer said the child would benefit from carrying the Biden family name. She said Hunter and his family had no relationship with the daughter but that “neglect” could be rectified by changing her last name to Biden, “so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family.” In response, Hunter objected to the child having his last name.

Source: mega

His lawyer wrote, “It is apparent that the [Lunden’s] motivations to disregard the once desired protective orders that the [Lunden] herself requested and to which [Hunter] agreed for the protection and best interest of the child, have now dissipated in the interest of political warfare against the [Hunter] and his family.” He argued, “The child should have the opportunity for input at a time when the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height. The notoriety would no doubt rob this child of peaceful existence.” The two are set to face off in a two-day trial in July.