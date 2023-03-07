Hunter Biden Set To Face Off With Ex-Stripper Baby Mama In Court Over Child Support For Love Child

Hunter more recently petitioned an Arkansas judge to lower his payments, but Roberts stood her ground and challenged the embattled son of president Joe Biden.

Now, the former flings will hash it out this summer when the case goes to a two-day bench trial in July, according to Daily Mail which broke the news on March 7.

Court docs show that Hunter has until May 22 to produce detailed financial records proving that he has indeed suffered a "substantial" loss of earnings — if he wants to proceed in slashing the payments.