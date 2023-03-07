Hunter Biden Set To Face Off With Ex-Stripper Baby Mama In Court Over Child Support For Love Child
Hunter Biden will have to plead his case as he faces his baby mama in court after she refused to re-negotiate payments for their love child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The first son conceived 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan with Lunden Roberts around December 2017, at which time he was still in a relationship with his late brother Beau's widow, Hallie.
Hunter more recently petitioned an Arkansas judge to lower his payments, but Roberts stood her ground and challenged the embattled son of president Joe Biden.
Now, the former flings will hash it out this summer when the case goes to a two-day bench trial in July, according to Daily Mail which broke the news on March 7.
Court docs show that Hunter has until May 22 to produce detailed financial records proving that he has indeed suffered a "substantial" loss of earnings — if he wants to proceed in slashing the payments.
Sources claim his paintings will be brought up, as prices on his work initially listed at up to $500,000 and have ranged for anywhere between $55,000 to $225,000 apiece.
Hunter detailed his financial struggles while reopening the case last fall, stating, "Since the entry of the existing child support order there has been a substantial material change in the Movant's financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."
Roberts fired back by petitioning the court to officially give Navy Joan her father's famous last name to "benefit" from it, like his other children.
Roberts' attorney Clinton Lancaster also sent off a fresh discovery request seeking information about Hunter's assets, earnings, overseas business dealings and payouts.
"All objections related to discovery shall be in written form and filed prior to the end of the discovery period," the scheduling order stated. "Expert witnesses should be disclosed early enough to allow for depositions."
The legal documents stated that depositions will be conducted in June "in person at either attorney's office, or at a neutral office agreed to by the parties in Arkansas."
This development came after Roberts won a reported $2.5 million settlement from Hunter after taking him to court in 2019. A DNA test proved he fathered Navy Joan.
"My client has never doubted the paternity of this child, has never equivocated," attorneys Clint and Jennifer Lancaster previously said. "She has never wavered. She has never doubted the results."