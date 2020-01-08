Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Judge Rules Hunter Biden Is Father Of Washington D.C. Stripper Lunden Roberts’ Baby The controversial politician is also expecting a child with his new wife.

Hunter Biden is the legal father of a 17-month-old baby with former Washington D.C. stripper Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas judge ruled.

On Tuesday, January 7, Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer said that DNA testing confirmed Hunter’s paternity with “near scientific certainty.” Days prior, she asked the politician’s lawyers to send over papers that redacted the name of the child, whose gender is still being kept secret.

Now, a new birth certificate will be issued naming Hunter, 49, as the baby’s father.

RadarOnline.com readers recall that back in November 2019, Lunden, 28, confirmed Hunter as her child’s father and added in court papers that the baby’s “paternal grandfather, Joe Biden, is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for President of the United States of America.”

Months prior, in May 2019, she filed a paternity suit in Arkansas.

Though Hunter initially denied having had sexual relations with Lunden — whom he met when she was working as a stripper — he eventually agreed to take a DNA test. He has not publicly spoken of his paternity news.

Lunden is asking for full custody of the baby but wants Hunter to pay for both child support and legal fees.

Amid the drama, Hunter is expecting another child with new wife Melissa Cohen. The South Africa native, 32, is currently in her second trimester. The two married just weeks after Hunter called it quits with late brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, in 2019.

Readers know Hunter’s relationship with Hallie, 45, came as a shock to many, since the controversial hunk had not yet finalized his divorce from wife of 22 years Kathleen Biden, when he moved on with Hallie. Plus, his brother had been dead for two years when Hunter began publicly dating his widow.