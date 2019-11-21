Hunter Biden Confirmed As Father Of Arkansas Woman’s Baby Despite His Affair Denials Controversial politician married new wife in May after split from brother’s widow.

After extensive DNA testing, Hunter Biden has been confirmed as the father of an Arkansas woman’s baby, despite his denial over their affair.

The child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, filed a motion this Wednesday, November 20, in Independence County. In it, she stated that Hunter, 49, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.”

She added that the baby’s “paternal grandfather, Joe Biden, is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for President of the United States of America,” and “he is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020.”

Soon after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette posted the news, Donald Trump’s campaign tweeted a link to the story, writing in the caption “Congratulations, Joe Biden!”

Though Hunter has not publicly responded to the news, he previously denied having had a sexual relationship with Roberts, though he eventually agreed to take a DNA test.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the shamed son of former vice president Joe Biden has had a long string of scandals in the past few years. On April 2017, he finalized his divorce from wife of 22 years Kathleen Biden. He soon embarked on a very public relationship with his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden. Beau died in 2015 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Despite the backlash their received over their romance, Hunter and Hallie defended their love — that is until they called it quits this May 2019. The news of their split came days after Hunter’s father Joe announced his run for President.

In a surprise twist of events, Hunter married South Africa native Melissa Cohen just weeks later. The two got matching tattoos days after meeting in May, and married less than a week after their first date.

Apart from his messy love life, Hunter has also admitted to struggling with addiction. In a candid series of interview with The New Yorker, he talked about his recurring problems with alcohol and drugs, as well as his various stints in rehab. He told the outlet: “Look, everybody faces pain. Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel — it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”