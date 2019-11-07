Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg To Run For President In 2020 Democrat ‘made the decision in the last 24 hour,’ source says.

Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg has decided to run for president ahead of the 2020 United States elections, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

As other news outlets reported Bloomberg was mulling a run, a source exclusively told Radar the Democrat “made the decision in the last 24 hours and began cancelling all his business commitments.”

Bloomberg will be up against former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and others, as he attempts to take the White House seat from Donald Trump next year.

“His apprehension previously had been because of his close friend Joe Biden,” the source said of Bloomberg, 77. “However, now he does not believe there is a clear path toward the nomination for Biden and he believes he can win it.”

Bloomberg – estimated to be worth $51 billion – is set to announce his intention to run in a press conference shortly. He had previously indicated he would like to make a bid for the presidency in 2018, but initially chose to stay out and support Biden.

However sources told CNBC that he would run if former vice president Biden struggled against Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the election running.

A New York billionaire with ties to Bloomberg told the site: “Bloomberg is in if Biden is out.”