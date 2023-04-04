Matt Gaetz Demands FBI Agent's Girlfriend Preserve Records Connected To Hunter Biden Laptop Probe

Matt Gaetz recently demanded the rumored girlfriend of a former FBI special agent preserve all evidence she has connected to the ongoing Hunter Biden laptop investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come months after special agent Timothy Thibault resigned from the FBI in August after he was accused of “suppressing” the Hunter laptop investigation, GOP House Rep. Gaetz claims to have evidence Thibault’s rumored girlfriend had information on anonymous whistleblowers connected to the case.