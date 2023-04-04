Your tip
Matt Gaetz Demands FBI Agent's Girlfriend Preserve Records Connected To Hunter Biden Laptop Probe

Source: Mega
Apr. 4 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Matt Gaetz recently demanded the rumored girlfriend of a former FBI special agent preserve all evidence she has connected to the ongoing Hunter Biden laptop investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come months after special agent Timothy Thibault resigned from the FBI in August after he was accused of “suppressing” the Hunter laptop investigation, GOP House Rep. Gaetz claims to have evidence Thibault’s rumored girlfriend had information on anonymous whistleblowers connected to the case.

Source: FBI

According to Daily Mail, Thibault’s rumored girlfriend – Melissa Morgan-Ransome – published a series of posts to Twitter this year indicating she had “first or second-hand knowledge of internal Department of Justice matters” that could “be construed as attempts to intimidate federal whistleblowers.”

“The 'anonymous' whistleblowers are lying,” Morgan-Ransome wrote in one tweet on February 11. “You will find out soon enough.”

Source: Mega

“Do you actually think I'm going to tell you everything I know?” she added.

In a series of three other tweets published in March, Thibault’s alleged girlfriend claimed the whistleblowers in the Hunter laptop case “aren't as anonymous as they believe” and they “put their jobs and futures on the line.”

“Allegations do not make it true,” Morgan-Ransome wrote on March 24. “Unfortunately you are going to have to wait a wee bit longer to be able to see & hear the facts made public. Stay tuned.”

Gaetz has since penned letters to both Morgan-Ransome and Twitter demanding the parties preserve all records connected to Morgan-Ransome’s Twitter account.

Source: Mega

The GOP congressman also demanded “any and all” communications between Morgan-Ransome and any FBI agents – including text messages and emails – be preserved for the House’s investigation into the matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thibault was forced to resign from the FBI in August after he was accused of suppressing the federal investigation into President Joe Biden’s son’s infamous “laptop from hell.”

Source: Mega

Hunter’s laptop allegedly contains evidence the first son was involved in illegal overseas business dealings and tax affairs, and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced in August that the allegations the FBI mishandled the laptop investigation were “deeply troubling.”

Former agent Thibault has since denied being involved in the Hunter laptop probe, and he has also denied suppressing the federal investigation into the computer and its allegedly illicit contents.

