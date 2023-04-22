Hunter Biden Heading To Jail? Lawyers Request To Have First Son Locked Up For Not Complying In Child Support Case

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden's four-year-old daughter, has requested a judge in Arkansas to imprison the president's son until he provides his financial records as required by the court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Roberts' attorneys, the 53-year-old has not produced "a single item or word of discovery" revolving around their child support lawsuit. The case waged by Roberts against Biden started after their 2017 fling that resulted in the birth of their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts. In the latest filing, Roberts' legal team insisted the recovering drug addict should be locked up at the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with a court order to hand over every piece of material related to the case.

Roberts' attorney Clinton Lancaster said, "In those two months, the defendant has provided no additional discovery - not so much as one single item or word - and has failed to supplement his answers at the court's directive." "There is no valid excuse or justification for the defendant's failure to provide the required disclosures as the court has granted every single protective order the defendant has asked for since the inception of this case," they continued. "The defendant is playing games with this court."

The heated case is expected to head toward a two-day bench trial in July. Biden will also have to submit to a deposition in June in which Roberts’ lawyers will likely prod him about his various business practices and overseas ventures. They’re also likely to question how it’s possible that Biden's finances could have plummeted when he’s selling his paintings for up to $500,000 a piece under his latest stint as an abstract artist.

Roberts was already rewarded $2.5 million in a settlement from Biden after taking him to court in 2019 and forcing him to take a DNA test proving he was the father of their daughter during a 2017 case. The First Son's legal team is trying to block Roberts from retaining Garrett Ziegler, a former Donald Trump staffer, as an expert witness. Biden and his friend Kevin Morris are suing Zeigler for alleged harassment and invasion of privacy in a separate case related to his infamous discovered laptop.

