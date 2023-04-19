IRS Whistleblower Says Hunter Biden Probe Is Being Mishandled: Claims To Have Proof Of 'Preferential Treatment'

The letter was sent to lawmakers and included allegations of "preferential treatment" — and a shocking claim that a "senior political appointee" allegedly gave false testimony to Congress in connection to the first son's probe.

"I represent a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress," Lytle wrote to lawmakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.