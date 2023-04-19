IRS Whistleblower Says Hunter Biden Probe Is Being Mishandled: Claims To Have Proof Of 'Preferential Treatment'
A supervisor with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) claimed that the Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled — and claimed he had proof of "preferential treatment," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, attorney Mark Lytle, who represented the anonymous whistleblower, notified members of Congress of his client's accusation.
The letter was sent to lawmakers and included allegations of "preferential treatment" — and a shocking claim that a "senior political appointee" allegedly gave false testimony to Congress in connection to the first son's probe.
"I represent a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress," Lytle wrote to lawmakers.
The attorney's letter continued with a vow to provide information despite potential retaliation.
"Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle," Lytle's notice read.
Although Hunter was not directly named in the alarming notice, a source close to congressional members confirmed that the letter was in regard to his probe. Additionally, the letter appeared to allege a cover-up by government officials.
"My client has already made legally protected disclosures internally at the IRS, through counsel to the US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and to the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General," Lytle wrote on behalf of his client.
The whistleblower's attorney continued with three protected disclosure claims, including "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee," as well as "involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case."
The most damning of the accusations included a third claim, which alleged "detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected."
The jaw-dropping letter came as Republican lawmakers brought pressure to investigate President Joe Biden's connection to his son and brother James Biden's business deals overseas.
Lytle ended his lettering by stating that his "goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees," and noted that he was "happy to meet with you and provide a more detailed proffer of the testimony my client could provide to Congress."