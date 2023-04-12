Hunter Biden's Business Partners Visited White House More Than 80 Times While Joe Biden Was VP, Visitor Logs Show

Newly reviewed visitor logs show that Hunter Biden’s business partners visited the White House more than 80 times while Joe Biden was serving as vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as House Republicans investigate President Biden over his alleged involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings, visitor logs obtained by Fox News show that four business partners, a vice president, and two assistants from Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca Advisors firm visited the White House between 2009 and 2017.