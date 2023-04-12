Hunter Biden's Business Partners Visited White House More Than 80 Times While Joe Biden Was VP, Visitor Logs Show
Newly reviewed visitor logs show that Hunter Biden’s business partners visited the White House more than 80 times while Joe Biden was serving as vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as House Republicans investigate President Biden over his alleged involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings, visitor logs obtained by Fox News show that four business partners, a vice president, and two assistants from Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca Advisors firm visited the White House between 2009 and 2017.
Joan Mayer, who served as vice president of Hunter’s now-defunct Rosemont Seneca investment firm from 2008 to 2017, reportedly visited then-VP Biden at the White House 17 times in the eight-year period.
“In October 2009, Mayer attended a vice presidential briefing and met with then-Biden aide Danielle Borrin,” Fox News reported on Wednesday. “Less than a month later, she met with then-Biden executive assistant Nancy Orloff in the West Wing.”
“In July 2013,” the outlet’s report continued, “she met in the West Wing with Kellen Suber, another executive assistant to Vice President Biden at the time, according to the logs.”
The visitor logs also reportedly showed that Hunter’s former assistant, Anne Marie Person, visited the White House at least five times before she departed Rosemont Seneca in 2014.
Upon leaving Rosemont Seneca in 2014, Person’s reportedly joined then-VP Biden’s administration.
“One of those visits included an April 2014 meeting with Kathy Chung, the former Biden aide who currently serves as the Pentagon’s deputy director of protocol, and was likely interview-related ahead of starting her job there,” Fox News reported.
- Hunter Biden's Business Partner Devon Archer Accused Of Owing Native American Tribe $44 Million
- Matt Gaetz Demands FBI Agent's Girlfriend Preserve Records Connected To Hunter Biden Laptop Probe
- Hunter Biden’s Ex Ordered Not To Speak About First Son’s Financial Information After Demanding Court Unseal Records
“Throughout much of her five-year tenure working for Biden during the Obama administration, Chung regularly communicated with Hunter, transmitting information about his father’s schedule and passing messages directly from the then-vice president to Hunter and assistants in his office,” the conservative news network added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Republicans are likely to use the newly obtained White House visitor logs in their ongoing investigation into President Biden’s alleged involvement in his son’s overseas business deals.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced the investigation into President Biden in January shortly after the Republicans won back control of Congress, and he further revealed in March that the entire “Biden family” is under investigation by the House panel.
“The media says this is a Hunter Biden investigation,” Comer said last month. “This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and we’re investigating the Biden family, and again, after this new batch of information, it expands. There are more family members involved in this than just the president’s son.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“They don’t manufacture anything, they don’t sell anything, they don’t own any real estate. We don’t know what the business is,” Congressman Comer continued. “My theory is, it’s influence-peddling, and if so, that’s wrong.”
It is currently unclear why seven members of Hunter’s former investment firm visited then-VP Biden at the White House over the course of eight years.