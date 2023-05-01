Embattled First Son Hunter Biden Reveals He Pays Ex-Stripper Fling $20k Per Month for Love Child as He Fights to Reduce Payments
Hunter Biden has been paying the former stripper he got pregnant $20,000 per month in child support after a paternity test proved he was the father of their secret love child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Joe Biden's problematic son shares 4-year-old daughter Navy with once fling Lunden Roberts, 32. Hunter arrived at an Arkansas courtroom on Monday in his battle to get the monthly amount lowered.
During the hearing, Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell revealed the embattled first son has been shelling out $20,000 a month to support Navy, whom he's never met. Lowell argued that Hunter has already paid Lunden $750,000 in child support since discovering the little girl was biologically his.
Before the court hearing, the public did not know the previously undisclosed figure.
According to the New York Post, the hearing lasted two hours, and Hunter was grilled about his finances, investments, art sales, and other financial transactions.
The judge determined that Hunter will sit for a deposition sometime in mid-June to answer questions under oath, with a trial about the possible reduction to take place in July.
While Lunden's family sat in the front row during the hearing, Hunter's only support included his lawyers and two Secret Service agents.
The first son looked stressed as he left Independence County Court and walked out to the media frenzy that awaited him.
Dressed in a black suit, Hunter kept his head down, showing his receding hairline while leaving the back exit to his vehicle. Lunden sported the opposite attire, grabbing attention in a Navy blazer with her bleach-blonde hair in a neatly pulled back half-up, half-down style.
Trying to get his child support payments reduced isn't Hunter's only legal issue.
The criminal probe into the first son's allegedly shady business deals has heated up as Hunter's lead attorney was spotted with DOJ officials last week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, his attorneys requested an update on the progress of the case as Republican lawmakers continue to hurl allegations that Biden family has been involved in criminal activity.
Hunter has denied any wrongdoing; however, his legal issues aren't helping his daddy's re-election aspirations. The president announced last month that he was throwing his hat in the 2024 campaign ring.
If Joe wins, he will be the oldest president in U.S. history to hold office, turning 86 years old when his second term ends in 2029.