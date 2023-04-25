President Joe Biden Officially Announces 2024 Re-election Bid: 'Let's Finish the Job'
President Joe Biden officially announced his 2024 re-election bid for the White House this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 80-year-old president announced he is running for re-election on Tuesday morning, exactly four years after he formally announced his first bid for the White House in 2019.
Biden announced his re-election bid in a three-minute video in which he emphasized “personal freedom” and slammed the “MAGA extremists” who are “lining up” to take our freedoms away.
“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred,” President Biden said in his 2024 campaign launch video. “Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away.”
“This is not a time to be complacent,” he continued. “That’s why I’m running for reelection.”
Tuesday’s launch video also included a number of photos and clips taken during key moments throughout Biden’s first two years as president, as well as snapshots of his Republican rivals – such as former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“This is our moment to defend democracy,” Biden said in the background of the video. “Stand up for our personal freedoms. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights.”
“Let’s finish this job,” the president added. “I know we can.”
- Hunter Biden’s Ex Spotted Out Hunting Days After Demanding First Son Be Locked Up In Child Support War
- GOP Leaders Condemn CIA Intelligence Letter Claiming It Had A Bigger Impact On The 2020 Election Than China Or Russia
- Ex-CIA Chief Admits To 'Helping' Joe Biden In 2020 By Having 50 Spies Discredit Hunter Biden Laptop Emails
Biden also announced on Tuesday that White House adviser Julie Chávez Rodríguez will serve as his campaign manager while Quentin Fulks – who ran Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign in Georgia last year – will serve as his principal deputy campaign manager.
Democratic House Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Jim Clyburn and Veronica Escobar, Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and entertainment mogul-turned-Democratic mega-donor Jeffrey Katzenberg will serve as co-chairs of Biden’s 2024 campaign.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden was long expected to announce his 2024 re-election bid this week to mark the fourth anniversary of his initial White House run in 2019.
If elected for a second term in 2024, Biden will be the oldest president in U.S. history at 86 years old when his potential second term ends in 2029.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, only two other Democrats have announced plans to run against Biden in next year’s election: anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson.
Shortly after Biden formally announced his re-election bid on Tuesday morning, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel released a statement slamming the president’s decision to seek a second term.
“If voters let Biden ‘finish the job,’ inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off,” McDaniel said.