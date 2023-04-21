President Joe Biden Set To Officially Announce Re-Election Bid Next Week: Reports
President Joe Biden is expected to announce his bid for a second term as commander-in-chief next week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 80-year-old leader and his team are allegedly planning to reveal his re-election announcement in a campaign video on April 25, marking the fourth anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch.
Multiple outlets confirmed the plans on Thursday evening. If Biden claims victory, he'll be the oldest president in United States history and 86 at the end of his second term in 2029.
As of this post, Biden's competition is anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson.
Biden's upcoming bid announcement comes amid the probe into his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. While it appears that the president is ready to reveal his second term bid, sources told RadarOnline.com that the re-election is the opposite of what his wife wanted for their marriage.
As this outlet reported, insiders shared that Jill Biden has been fighting with Joe over his dream of another four years in the Oval Office and was allegedly threatening to walk if he ran again in 2024.
Jill pulled out all the stops, we're told, in a desperate plea to get her husband to change his mind.
The first lady reportedly believes that with plunging approval ratings, blowback over the Chinese spy balloon fiasco, Afghanistan, family scandals, and suspicions about his health, the public — and his own Democratic Party — won't support his bid.
"Joe thinks he's doing a good job," one source said in February. "He's furious with Jill for not believing in him. But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It's just his time has come and gone."
"Jill wants Joe to leave the White House with his head held high, not as a loser," said a political operative. "Democrats know it's time for Joe to go."
Of course, if Biden wins the bid, he'll possibly face Donald Trump in the race ... again. #45 — who's not much younger than Biden at 76 — can still run for president despite being hit with a 34-count indictment by a Manhattan grand jury earlier this month related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump pled not guilty to the charges.