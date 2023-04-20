Cheryl Hines Enjoys The Lavish Life Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Provides Despite Backlash Over Support For His 2024 Presidential Run

Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines was over the moon after becoming Mrs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and couldn't help but boast about her aristocratic life in the years after they exchanged vows, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Before he announced his 2024 bid, insiders claimed she was "so happy and bubbly to have snagged this guy" and would rave about her spouse to anybody who would listen.