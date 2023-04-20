Cheryl Hines Enjoys The Lavish Life Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Provides Despite Backlash Over Support For His 2024 Presidential Run
Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines was over the moon after becoming Mrs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and couldn't help but boast about her aristocratic life in the years after they exchanged vows, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Before he announced his 2024 bid, insiders claimed she was "so happy and bubbly to have snagged this guy" and would rave about her spouse to anybody who would listen.
"Cheryl brags about their yacht, cruises with Robert's brothers, sisters and cousins, their summers at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, and their home in Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon," spilled the source.
The star felt just like JFK's widow, Jackie O, claimed the tipster, who said she had a "team of staff and servants to accommodate her every whim."
Pre-pandemic, the RV star was hosting glitzy dinner parties and fun-filled game nights. Insiders said they kept the spark alive and were in dreamland after getting hitched at his mother Ethel's home in Massachusetts back in 2014.
"She and Robert are so in love and she loves to rub that in too," spilled the source. "She just never quits."
It is claimed Hines and RFK Jr. did go through a rough patch due to some of his outspoken views. The Democrat and anti-vaccine activist allegedly upset his wife when he suggested that mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic were harsher than Nazi tactics.
As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this week, RFK Jr. announced his run for president in front of a Boston Crowd on April 18, acknowledging some of his controversial stances.
"I am not an ideal presidential candidate," he said. "I'm not one of these people who said I have to be careful because one day I'm going to be in the White House."
RFK Jr. vowed, "My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country."