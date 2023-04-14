Cheryl Hines 'Fully Supports' Anti-Vaxxer Husband RFK Jr.'s Decision To Run Against President Biden In 2024 Election

“I support my husband 100 percent and I love my husband,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress said during a brief exchange with reporters at an airport this week. “It's going to be fun.”

Hines’ comments came shortly after Kennedy filed the initial paperwork to run in 2024 last week, and just a few days before the 69-year-old Democrat is expected to officially announce his White House bid on Wednesday during an event in Boston, Massachusetts.