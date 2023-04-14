Cheryl Hines 'Fully Supports' Anti-Vaxxer Husband RFK Jr.'s Decision To Run Against President Biden In 2024 Election
Actress Cheryl Hines “fully supports” her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent decision to run against Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hines, 57, expressed her support for her husband on Thursday when asked about Kennedy’s expected 2024 White House bid announcement.
“I support my husband 100 percent and I love my husband,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress said during a brief exchange with reporters at an airport this week. “It's going to be fun.”
Hines’ comments came shortly after Kennedy filed the initial paperwork to run in 2024 last week, and just a few days before the 69-year-old Democrat is expected to officially announce his White House bid on Wednesday during an event in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kennedy is the son of the late Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in California in 1968 while campaigning for that year’s presidential election.
He is also the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy and, when asked by reporters whether the Kennedy name will help her husband in his efforts to oust Biden from the White House next year, Hines indicated that is not the case.
“I think his body of work will get him everywhere he needs to go,” she said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy made headlines during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of his staunch position against vaccine mandates.
- 'Bewildering Choice!' RFK Jr. 'Baffled' His Family Is Honoring Prince Harry & Meghan Markle With Distinguished Human Rights Award
- Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Nonprofit Activist Group Removed From Facebook & Instagram Over 'Covid-19 Misinformation'
- 'Pajama Party For Upper-Crust Americans': RFK Jr. TRASHES Anthony Fauci Over Covid-19 Response
The lawyer-turned-presidential hopeful came under fire in January 2022 after he suggested the Covid vaccine mandates were “worse” than what the Jewish community experienced during the Holocaust.
“Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did,” he said during a speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Hines has previously spoken out to clarify that while she supports her controversial husband, the couple does not share all of the same views and disagrees regularly on certain issues.
“My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own,” she said on Twitter last year. “While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While Kennedy is not expected to receive substantial support from mainstream Democrats, he has already received the support of high-profile names like NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Democratic presidential candidate and House Rep. Dennis Kucinich.
“We Need Another President Kennedy,” Kucinich titled an email sent out to his supporters on Thursday.