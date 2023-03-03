Prison Fate Of Robert F. Kennedy's Assassin 'Tore Family Apart' Before 78-Year-Old Inmate's Parole Was Denied
The prison fate of Robert F. Kennedy's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, put his kids "at odds" before the convicted killer's parole was denied yet again, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that it nearly "tore" the family apart.
Due to their divided beliefs over whether or not Sirhan deserved a chance at freedom, sources said the senator's surviving children spent a portion of time not "speaking."
Their worlds were forever turned upside down on June 5, 1968, when Kennedy was shot multiple times by a 24-year-old Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Kennedy had just won California's Democratic presidential primary, but moments after he stepped off the podium and exited through the kitchen pantry, shots rang out.
Five others were also wounded in the process.
The oval office hopeful was tragically pronounced dead a day later, on June 6.
Sirhan was found guilty of first-degree murder and originally sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
The convicted killer was denied parole 15 times until 2021, when the board recommended his release, sparking an angry response from some of RFK's kids and pushback from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"Kennedy's assassination not only changed the course of this nation and robbed the world of a promising young leader, it also left his 11 children without a father and his wife without a husband. Kennedy's family bears his loss every day," Newsom wrote in an op-ed for the LA Times published last year.
Some of RFK's kids appeared to share those sentiments.
"They're not just arguing about it anymore. It's gotten quite ugly," a family friend said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sirhan's bid for freedom was supported by RFK sons Douglas and Bobby Jr., but six other children blistered the parole board's decision to consider his freedom in a scathing letter.
It's likely those who opposed will be pleased with the news that a California panel denied parole for Sirhan on March 1, 2023, stating the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate 55 years ago.
Sirhan's lawyer Angela Berry argued against that claim, stating that his psychiatrists have repeatedly assessed that he is unlikely to reoffend or be a danger to society.