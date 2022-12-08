CIA Files On JFK Assassination & Lee Harvey Oswald To Be Released In Spite Of Government's Efforts To Conceal Them
CIA files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which included information on suspected shooter Lee Harvey Oswald, will be released as early as next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
For decades, the U.S. government kept the JFK assassination files under tight wraps. After nearly 60 years of keeping the American public in the dark about its investigation, the documents — and their secret contents — have been scheduled for release.
Over 15,000 classified documents on the assassination of the 35th President will be revealed.
President Joe Biden had ordered a further review of the classified documents which would prevent their release on December 15.
However, the Biden administration was hit was a federal lawsuit brought by New York lawyer, Larry Schnapf, who alleged the CIA, FBI, and DEA, were determined to keep the files at a classified level for nefarious reasons.
The lawsuit claimed the U.S. government was working overtime to conceal their findings regarding JFK and accused assassin Oswald and fueled conspiracy theories of government involvement behind the scenes — which could be vindicated with the release.
Jefferson Morley, the vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation claimed that the 16,000 remaining classified documents could contain damning information on the CIA and government agencies' efforts to allegedly frame Oswald.
Morley believed that at least 44 of the 16,000 files would detail a covert operation by the CIA in relation to Cuba that directly involved Oswald.
Morley's foundation is listed as one of several clients in Schnapf's lawsuit, which accused the U.S. government of not meeting an obligation to release all files in regard to JFK's assassination within 25 years, under the JFK Records Act of 1992.
President Kennedy was fatally shot at the age of 46 when his motorcade paraded through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.
Authorities arrested Oswald, 24, in connection with the assassination on the same day.
On November 24, two days after his arrest, the 24-year-old accused assassin met the same fate as the 35th President, when Jack Ruby fatally shot Oswald as he was being transferred from the basement of the Dallas police station.
The Kennedy family was among those who publicly supported the release of JFK files.
"It's an outrage. It's an outrage against American democracy. We're not supposed to have secret governments within the government," JFK's nephew, Robert Kennedy Jr., said of the remaining concealed documents in 2021.