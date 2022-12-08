CIA Files On JFK Assassination & Lee Harvey Oswald To Be Released In Spite Of Government's Efforts To Conceal Them

Over 15,000 classified documents on the assassination of the 35th President will be revealed.

President Joe Biden had ordered a further review of the classified documents which would prevent their release on December 15.

However, the Biden administration was hit was a federal lawsuit brought by New York lawyer, Larry Schnapf, who alleged the CIA, FBI, and DEA, were determined to keep the files at a classified level for nefarious reasons.

The lawsuit claimed the U.S. government was working overtime to conceal their findings regarding JFK and accused assassin Oswald and fueled conspiracy theories of government involvement behind the scenes — which could be vindicated with the release.