Inside The 1994 Death Of Jacqueline Kennedy

REELZ’s newest upcoming episode of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… focuses and examines exclusively the death of one of America’s most beloved first ladies, Jacqueline Kennedy, whose tragic passing in May 1994 left a number of unanswered questions regarding what really led to her intense and rapid decline after being diagnosed with lymphoma just one year earlier.

In the bombshell new episode, which is set to air this Sunday, May 22, series expert, Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes Kennedy’s medical history as well as the testimonies of historians and Jacqueline’s closest friends to determine the precise reason for her passing – and Radar is here with your exclusive first look into the episode!