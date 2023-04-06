Exposed: President Hopeful RFK Jr.'s Private Feud With Wife Cheryl Hines Over Anti-Vaxx Stance, Tolerates His 'Extreme Views'

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank," RFK Jr. said during a rally in Washington D.C. last January.

"Today, the mechanisms are being put in place to make it so that none of us can run and none of us can hide," the environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate declared.

The outburst put a strain on the couple's relationship, insiders claimed.

