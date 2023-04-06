Exposed: President Hopeful RFK Jr.'s Private Feud With Wife Cheryl Hines Over Anti-Vaxx Stance, Tolerates His 'Extreme Views'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was embroiled in a private feud with his wife, Cheryl Hines, over his anti-vaccine stance before challenging President Biden for the White House, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
RFK Jr., the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, stirred the pot in his marriage when he suggested that mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic were harsher than Nazi tactics.
"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank," RFK Jr. said during a rally in Washington D.C. last January.
"Today, the mechanisms are being put in place to make it so that none of us can run and none of us can hide," the environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate declared.
The outburst put a strain on the couple's relationship, insiders claimed.
Hines publicly distanced herself from RFK Jr.'s remarks at the time, taking to Twitter.
"My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues," she wrote.
An insider said that Hines felt compelled to address his remarks as she was "so upset and angry by what Robert said, she felt there was simply no choice."
"Throughout their marriage, she bit her tongue and tolerated his extreme views, but going as far as to compare modern society to Nazi Germany was totally beyond the pale. It made her sick to her stomach," said an insider.
"Cheryl still loves Bobby," added the source, explaining that "she has the patience of a saint, but there's only so much she'll be able to take."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Hines for comment.
Hines and RFK Jr. have been married since August 2014, having been introduced to each other by her Curb co-star and on-screen spouse, Larry David.
During an interview last year, the Suburgatory star said she prefers to keep things light when RFK Jr. gets home, noting that he's" more "funny and playful" than his public persona suggests during her appearance on the Here's the Thing podcast.
"Like don't bring everything home. He's invested in so many heavy causes that it's like: 'Oh man.' Sometimes you just need to watch 30 Rock and get your mind off things."
"Sometimes I get so frustrated and I'm like, 'Look, yes, we're all dying of everything," she added. "'Whatever you think is killing us, it is. It is. So let's enjoy the night.'"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RFK Jr. announced this week that he is running for president as a Democrat. Biden is expected to join the race, but has yet to officially announce his 2024 bid.