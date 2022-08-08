'Pajama Party For Upper-Crust Americans': RFK Jr. TRASHES Anthony Fauci Over Covid-19 Response

According to RFK Jr., Dr. Fauci’s response not only benefited “upper-crust” Americans, but inadvertently had a devastating and destructive effect on the livelihood and wellbeing of poor communities, working classes and children.

“Anthony Fauci’s quarantine was a prolonged pajama party for upper-crust Americans who could afford DoorDash food deliveries and Amazon shopping,” RFK Jr. wrote in A Letter to Liberals. “Lockdowns provided a novel adventure in telecommuting for the laptop elites, and a cushy year of remote education for their children.”

He added, “But even mainstream critics are increasingly recognizing that COVID policies have devastated workers, the poor, minorities, and children.”