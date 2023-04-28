Hunter Biden’s Ex Says She Has ‘Evidence’ Proving First Son Failed To Disclose All His Income In Child Support War
Hunter Biden’s ex Lunden Roberts has demanded President Biden’s son reveal how much he’s paid his high-powered legal team — as part of his fight to reduce his child support payments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lunden wants answers on the money he’s spent.
Her motion, first reported by Daily Mail, read, “The amount of money paid to these attorneys is indicative of the defendant’s income and his ability to pay money for child support.”
Back in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter to establish paternity and for support for their daughter Navy Roberts. In court documents, Lunden claimed Hunter had no relationship with their 4-year-old. The two reached a deal over child support in March 2020.
Last year, Hunter went back to court pleading for his monthly child support payments to be decreased. Lunden has objected to the request.
Earlier this month, Lunden demanded Hunter be thrown in jail for refusing to hand over information in the case.
Now, in her filing, Lunden said Hunter has the ability to pay Abbe Lowell, a Washington DC attorney, $855 per billable hour.”
Further, she said Hunter has another lawyer Kevin Morris, who has worked with Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Liam Hemsworth, and Chris Rock.
Lunden argued Hunter’s ability to pay, “such a well-connected, successful attorney, and member of the Hollywood elite, is also indicative of the [Hunter’s] influence, prestige, and importance.”
Hunter’s ex has demanded he turn over all payment records to his lawyers. She added, “This is important because there are widespread media reports that Mr. Biden has received a “loan” from a friend—attorney Kevin Morris—as payment to the IRS to satisfy his nearly $2 million dollar tax liability.”
Lunden said, she, “has evidence that [Hunter] has not fully disclosed his income sources, residences, assets, and property. This evidence is bolstered by the fact that the [Hunter] refuses to provide full discovery in this matter.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter was ordered to appear in person at the next hearing.