War: Fox News Threatens Tucker Carlson With Legal Action, Claims he Breached his Contract With New Twitter Show

tucker carlson breach of contract fox news pp
Source: MEGA
Jun. 7 2023, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET

Ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was notified in a letter that he allegedly violated his contract with the network by launching his own Twitter show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shortly after his sky-rocketing debut on the social media platform which garnered more than 80 million views and counting in less than 24 hours, a letter was fired off to Carlson's lawyers by Fox News general counsel Bernard Gugar, Axios reported.

tucker carlson breach of contract fox news
Source: @TuckerCarlson/Twitter

"In connection with such breach and pursuant to the Agreement, Fox expressly reserves all rights and remedies which are available to it at law or equity," it stated, accusing Carlson of being "in breach" of his contract agreement that was signed in November 2019 and amended in February 2021.

Gugar stated the network was made aware of Carlson's "appearance on Twitter in a video that lasted over 10 minutes." The general counsel added, "Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson's 'services shall be completely exclusive to Fox.'"

tucker carlson breach of contract fox news
Source: Fox News; MEGA

It was claimed that Carlson had clear direction and was "prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether 'over the internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised.'"

An insider said that Fox has been "working in good faith to reach an amicable agreement" so they can avoid taking legal action, while sources close to Carlson's team state they believe Twitter is not directly competitive with Fox, and therefore, wouldn't be a breach of contract.

tucker carlson breach of contract fox news
Source: MEGA
Tucker made his exit from Fox News in April after the network reached a record $757 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a turn of events.

"Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson's right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events," said Carlson's lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

If he does go up against Fox, "nobody will get a pass," said an insider, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported. "He's got a lot of venom stored up, and you can count on whatever he does being uncensored and embarrassing for a lot of people."

Conservative political columnist Benny Johnson was one of many social media users who noticed the power of Tucker x Twitter shortly after its premiere.

He tweeted, "Tucker broke the corporate media monopoly matrix tonight & it's never coming back. Tucker uploaded a 10 min monologue. No ads or interruptions. No pricy subscriptions. Watch on demand. The result? - 17M views - 90K RTs - 25K comments in under 180 mins."

