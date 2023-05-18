Standing by Laura: Fox News Shuts Down Claims From 'Left Wing Activists' That 'Top-Rated' Primetime Host Ingraham Will Be Fired
Fox News denied rumors that primetime host Laura Ingraham is going to be fired after a bombshell report on yet another network switch-up, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The Drudge Report sent shockwaves with an update on Tucker Carlson's replacement this week, claiming that longest-running primetime cable news host Sean Hannity will be taking over at 8 PM, while Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld are heading to primetime.
"Tucker was a poster boy for all of FOX's problems and had to go," a source said about his departure, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
Carlson's lawyers have since accused the network of fraud and breach of contract as he prepares to launch his own show on Twitter.
The media personality is under the impression that his exit "was intended to hurt Fox," according to reports, and he is "just collateral damage," claimed one insider. "Dominion [Voting Systems] wanted to punish Fox, and it's working."
Dominion denied that claim, stating they "made no demands about Tucker Carlson's employment orally or in writing" and any other rumors "otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion."
Democratic activist Jon Cooper came forward with another jaw-dropping declaration regarding Fox News' primetime switch-up in a now-deleted tweet following Drudge's report, claiming that Ingraham had been axed from the network.
Ingraham, who is the face of Fox's highly-rated Ingraham Angle, was not mentioned in the original report, although Cooper seemed to speculate that was the case considering Hannity, Watters, and Gutfeld would be taking over the three hours of primetime.
At this time, Ingraham has the 10 PM slot, while Watters is currently the 7 PM host and Gutfeld has the 11 PM hour. Both of the latter also cohost The Five at 5 PM.
"No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration," a Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite.
The spokesperson also addressed rumors of Ingraham's looming pink slip.
It read, "Reports based on various tweets by left wing activists are wildly inaccurate – Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup."