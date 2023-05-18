Standing by Laura: Fox News Shuts Down Claims From 'Left Wing Activists' That 'Top-Rated' Primetime Host Ingraham Will Be Fired

"Tucker was a poster boy for all of FOX's problems and had to go," a source said about his departure, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.

Carlson's lawyers have since accused the network of fraud and breach of contract as he prepares to launch his own show on Twitter.

The media personality is under the impression that his exit "was intended to hurt Fox," according to reports, and he is "just collateral damage," claimed one insider. "Dominion [Voting Systems] wanted to punish Fox, and it's working."