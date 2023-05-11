Text Messages Reveal Jesse Walters Worked to Have Neil Cavuto and Chris Wallace FIRED From Fox News to Hire 'Trump People'
Newly exposed text messages from Fox News host Jesse Watters showed that he wanted two of his colleagues to get their pink slips one month after the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Watters suggested in a once-private exchange with former network star Tucker Carlson that Fox should leave behind two anti-Trumpers: Neil Cavuto and Chris Wallace.
"Wallace Cavuto and other [sic] have got to go," Watters wrote Carlson in a message obtained by Confider. "Need some fresh blood. Should hire some trump [sic] people."
Watters may have got his wish with Wallace, who made his departure in 2021 to join CNN. Cavuto is still a regular fixture on Fox, hosting Your World with Neil Cavuto and serving as the anchor for Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Fox Business Network.
The texts were obtained as part of the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against the media giant, which was ultimately settled in April for $787.5 million.
Western Journal reported on the texts being released and publicized, noting how it may have the reverse effect and boost the likability of both Carlson and Watters.
Carlson was removed from his prime time slot at Fox News not long after the network paid a settlement and has since announced his latest venture on Elon Musk's Twitter.
"Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now," Carlson told viewers. "Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody's allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."
Musk later offered clarification on Carlson's new Twitter program in a lengthy post shared on May 9. "On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever he or anyone may say," the SpaceX CEO wrote. "I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators."