Text Messages Reveal Jesse Walters Worked to Have Neil Cavuto and Chris Wallace FIRED From Fox News to Hire 'Trump People'

"Wallace Cavuto and other [sic] have got to go," Watters wrote Carlson in a message obtained by Confider. "Need some fresh blood. Should hire some trump [sic] people."

Watters may have got his wish with Wallace, who made his departure in 2021 to join CNN. Cavuto is still a regular fixture on Fox, hosting Your World with Neil Cavuto and serving as the anchor for Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Fox Business Network.

The texts were obtained as part of the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against the media giant, which was ultimately settled in April for $787.5 million.