'Conflict Of Interest:' Axed TV Talker Tucker Carlson Still Using Fox News Lawyers To Defend Himself Against Ex-Producer's Lawsuit

Tucker Carlson may be an outcast at Fox News but that hasn’t stopped him from using the network’s team of legal eagles to mount a defense against a former producer suing them for creating a “toxic” sexualized workplace, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The lawyer for ex-Fox News producer Abby Grossberg revealed the potential legal conflict of interest in a 3-page letter to a Manhattan federal judge overseeing the case that accuses the network of creating a misogynistic workplace during her time as a producer on the hit show Tucker Carlson Tonight.

As RadarOnline.com, Fox News recently canned the brash-talking pundit shortly before some of his shocking and racially inflammatory text messages were revealed in a report published by the New York Times.