'Conflict Of Interest:' Axed TV Talker Tucker Carlson Still Using Fox News Lawyers To Defend Himself Against Ex-Producer's Lawsuit
Tucker Carlson may be an outcast at Fox News but that hasn’t stopped him from using the network’s team of legal eagles to mount a defense against a former producer suing them for creating a “toxic” sexualized workplace, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawyer for ex-Fox News producer Abby Grossberg revealed the potential legal conflict of interest in a 3-page letter to a Manhattan federal judge overseeing the case that accuses the network of creating a misogynistic workplace during her time as a producer on the hit show Tucker Carlson Tonight.
As RadarOnline.com, Fox News recently canned the brash-talking pundit shortly before some of his shocking and racially inflammatory text messages were revealed in a report published by the New York Times.
Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis G. Filippatos penned the May 9, 2023 letter after realizing Carlson is still being represented by the white shoe lawyers at Baker McKenzie LLP-- the same outfit representing Fox in the same lawsuit.
"It is our belief that Mr. Carlson may need to obtain independent legal counsel, given the conflictual nature of his relationship with his now former employer Fox News Network, particularly in light of his recent allegations of fraud and breach of contract against the Network and the related litigation,” Filippatos wrote to Judge Jesse M. Furman.
“As reported in the media and confirmed by anonymous Fox representatives, Fox News abruptly terminated Mr. Carlson ‘for cause’ on April 24, 2023. In his first public comment after his dismissal, Mr. Carlson, through his lawyer Bryan Freedman, expressed discontent about Fox News effectively silencing him by keeping him under contract until early 2025.
"We have twice requested clarification from Baker McKenzie LLP regarding the question of Mr. Carlson’s continued representation, first on April 24, 2023, and again on May 5, 2023,” he added. “To date, we have not received any response. As a result, the failure of Fox Corporation and Fox News Network’s counsel to address this potentially serious conflict of interest…. (and) threatens the expeditious litigation of this matter…”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grossberg was axed from Fox News in March after filing two lawsuits against the network. In one Grossberg accuses her supervisors of coercing her into providing misleading testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation case against the network.
- Ousted Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Will 'Forgo at Least $25 Million' for Revamped Show on Twitter
- Tucker Carlson 'Antsy' to Return to Fox News, Launches 'Coordinated Pressure Campaign' From 'Rogues Gallery of Surrogates' to Help
- Tucker Carlson 'Preparing for War' Against Fox News, Demands Release From January 2025 Contract
Fox settled the case by paying a jaw-dropping $787.5 million to the voting machine company that was falsely accused of steering the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
The bombshell texts, which he turned to Fox for the now-settled Dominion case, shed light into Carlson’s mindset as he describes watching a video of an Antifa member being pummeled by a pack of Trump supporters.
“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s--- out of him. It was three against one, at least.”
Carlson said, “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.”
“Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be,” Carlson said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Grossberg recently dropped the coercion lawsuit against Fox but indicated she may refile. The second workplace lawsuit against Fox, which names Carlson and other seven other executives as defendants, is still pending.
Grossberg charges her case “is yet another in the long line of cases chronicling the misogynistic environment that permeates Fox News and fosters a toxic workplace where truth remains a fugitive while female workers are verbally violated on almost a daily basis by a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy,” according to court documents.