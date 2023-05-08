Your tip
Tucker Carlson 'Preparing for War' Against Fox News, Demands Release From January 2025 Contract

May 8 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson is reportedly “preparing for war” against Fox News in an effort to be released from his still active contract with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come two weeks after Carlson was abruptly let go from Fox News on April 24, the 53-year-old conservative news commentator is reportedly in the process of “prying loose” from his contract before its scheduled end date in January 2025.

According to one of Carlson’s closest friends, the former Fox News star is prepared to “escalate” his battle with the network to ensure he is no longer beholden to the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet following his sudden firing two weeks ago.

“We’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1,” Carlson’s close friend told Axios on Sunday. “His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom.”

Another source close to the fired Fox News host told Axios that Carlson “knows where a lot of bodies are buried” and that Carlson “is ready to start drawing a map." Carlson’s lawyer also slammed Fox News for attempting to “silence” the former Tucker Carlson Tonight host.

“The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous,” powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson was unceremoniously canned from Fox News on April 24 after 14 years with the conservative news network.

But despite letting Carlson go from the network, insiders revealed that Fox News executives plan to keep Carlson’s contract active in an effort to prevent him from taking a job at another outlet.

The insiders also claimed that Fox News execs are working to “sideline” Carlson from reporting on the 2024 presidential election.

“As of right now, the plan remains the same: pay out Carlson’s contract and keep him on the sidelines through the 2024 elections,” one Fox News source revealed shortly after Carlson was fired late last month.

“He’s still not fired, you know that right?” added another Fox News insider. “His contract is still ongoing.”

Fox News is also allegedly in possession of a secret “opposition file” to use against Carlson should he “go to war” against the network following his firing.

Although it is unclear exactly what the “oppo file” on Carlson contains, the file was reportedly compiled by the network’s communications department under department head Irena Briganti during the former host’s more than one decade with Fox News.

“Irena tries to keep a file on everybody,” one former Fox News anchor spilled. “Any talent like Tucker would have a lot of things; other people complaining. They encourage it and then just keep it on file. It’s just a classic dirty trick.”

“Irena is Fox’s fighter. She is very good at her job,” echoed a current Fox News anchor. “I have to believe she’s ready to fight Tucker if/when he takes this war publicly.”

