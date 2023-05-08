Tucker Carlson 'Preparing for War' Against Fox News, Demands Release From January 2025 Contract

Tucker Carlson is reportedly “preparing for war” against Fox News in an effort to be released from his still active contract with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come two weeks after Carlson was abruptly let go from Fox News on April 24, the 53-year-old conservative news commentator is reportedly in the process of “prying loose” from his contract before its scheduled end date in January 2025.