Fox News Still Paying Ousted Tucker Carlson Annual $20 Million Salary Amid Standoff Over Fraud, Breach of Contract Claims
Fired Fox News personality Tucker Carlson is still receiving regular paychecks from his former employer amid their standoff after his exit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson's contract runs until January 2025 and Fox reportedly wants to keep paying him, which would prevent him from starting a competing show, but the anchor is set to proceed with a news-style Twitter program within the month.
If Fox tries to stop Carlson from going forward, the host is prepared to litigate or "watch the network implode attempting to challenge free speech," one source with knowledge on the situation told Variety.
Tucker's lawyers recently sent Fox News a letter, accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract after his departure on April 24. It claimed the non-compete clause in Carlson's contract is now null and void, meaning he can produce his own show.
The Variety report claims more drama took place behind closed doors, alleging that Carlson spoke with one of Fox Corp's eight board members over the phone last month, who told him that his ouster was a condition of Fox News' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, a claim that Dominion denied.
Tucker is under the impression that his exit "was intended to hurt Fox," and he is "just collateral damage," claimed one insider. "Dominion wanted to punish Fox, and it's working."
- Fox Board Member Confided to Tucker Carlson his Firing was SECRET Condition of $787.5 Million Settlement With Dominion
- CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Defends Donald Trump Attacking the Press in Resurfaced Tucker Carlson Interview
- Tucker Carlson Wanted to 'Start Threatening' Fox News Staff Over Donald Trump Coverage in Leaked Text Messages
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Tucker was blindsided by his sudden dismissal following his great ratings and long run at the network, sources claimed. "Tucker was a poster boy for all of FOX’s problems and had to go," said one insider.
Dominion, meanwhile, denied having a role in his exit.
"Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson's employment orally or in writing," a spokesperson for the voting system company said in a statement. "Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In addition to his upcoming Twitter program, RadarOnline.com has learned that Carlson has been in talks with Megyn Kelly to appear as a guest on her SiriusXM show.