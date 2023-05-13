Tucker Carlson Wanted to 'Start Threatening' Fox News Staff Over Donald Trump Coverage in Leaked Text Messages

In the alleged text exchange obtained by the Daily Beast, Wells brought up how Fox was covering Trump giving the annual presidential turkey pardon on Thanksgiving.

"Trump has kept a low profile, ducking reporters and sticking to Twitter tirades about the election, but is scheduled to host the event on Tuesday," Wells wrote to Carlson. "Literally 4-5 separate swipes at Trump for doing the Turkey pardon ... It's actually unbelievable. We're trying to piss people off for no reason."

"We're not going to succeed if this continues," Carlson replied. "The brand will be too damaged. We should jump on a couple of examples just to send a clear message. Let's start with this one. Can we find out who did this?"