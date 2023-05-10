Tucker Carlson Savages Jeanine Pirro’s Executive Producer in Leaked Behind-the-scenes Footage: ‘He Totally D----- Over His Anchor’

Thanks to leaked behind-the-scenes video footage, ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was caught slamming an executive producer for Jeanine Pirro's show while he claimed the network was under attack from within by liberal staffers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the shocking video, Carlson is heard blasting the network for hiring liberal staff as he ripped that ex-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes "would never put up with this s---."

Carlson was fired from his prime-time spot on the network after Fox News settled Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit for nearly $800 million. The case's discovery phase revealed damning and explicit messages from Carlson about network executives.