Tucker Carlson Savages Jeanine Pirro’s Executive Producer in Leaked Behind-the-scenes Footage: ‘He Totally D----- Over His Anchor’
Thanks to leaked behind-the-scenes video footage, ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was caught slamming an executive producer for Jeanine Pirro's show while he claimed the network was under attack from within by liberal staffers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the shocking video, Carlson is heard blasting the network for hiring liberal staff as he ripped that ex-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes "would never put up with this s---."
Carlson was fired from his prime-time spot on the network after Fox News settled Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit for nearly $800 million. The case's discovery phase revealed damning and explicit messages from Carlson about network executives.
In the video obtained by Media Matters, Carlson recalled a conversation he had with a female colleague over what appeared to be a leak to his prime-time show's executive producer Justin Wells.
"I talked to her at great length. It was actually pretty funny," the ex-Tucker Carlson Tonight host told Wells. "I was like, she's got a lot of liberals working over there. And, you know, they see this as war and we're the main force on the other side."
"That's crazy," Carlson continued. "If you've got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn't work here because we can't trust you because you're on the other side."
The far-right anchor continued his conversation with Wells by stating that he was not going to "name names" about who "did it."
"Just because you're liberal doesn't mean you did this," Carlson added. "It does mean you shouldn't work here. And Roger would never put up with this s---."
While Carlson refused to "name names," he did make a note later in the conversation that "Judge Jeanine [Pirro]'s guy" was "horrible" and "a screaming left-wing lunatic."
"He totally d----- over his anchor, and then we expect he's not going to d--- over the network," Carlson continued his rant. "Like, I don't have specific information on it, but I would."
It appeared that Carlson was referring to Jerry Andrews, executive producer for Pirro's solo show.
According to documents from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, Andrews repeatedly attempted to stop Pirro from airing false and baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election to no avail.