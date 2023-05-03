Fox News Star Jesse Watters Under Fire After Claiming He 'Can Tell' Who is an 'Illegal Immigrant' by Looking at Them
Fox News host Jesse Watters came under fire this week after claiming he “can tell” who is an “illegal immigrant” just by looking at them, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Watters’ surprising remarks came on Tuesday as he discussed illegal immigration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s vow to continue busing undocumented immigrants from Texas to cities run by Democratic governors.
But Watters surprised his audience and his Fox News co-host, Jessica Tarlov, after he claimed he saw a family “digging through trash” and “could tell” the family was made up of “illegal immigrants.”
“Now, I saw on the way into work an illegal immigrant family digging through the trash looking for recyclables,” he said during The Five on Tuesday.
“How did you know they were illegal?” Tarlov pressed.
“You can tell. I can tell,” Watters continued. “I’m a city guy. And, you don’t want me to get into it, but I can tell.”
Watters then went on to say the recent surge in border crossings is the “saddest thing to see” because the majority of undocumented migrants coming to the United States are “not able to work here.”
“It is the saddest thing to see because they’re not able to work here,” Watters said. “They came to work, but they’re not able to work here. And the point is this. You have to be able to choose the people that come into the country based on needs.”
“If you need this type of person, you need this, bring them in,” the Fox News star explained further. “But to just say yeah, come everybody in and oops, you know, and now people are looking for a five-cent bottle.”
“That’s not right. And you can’t blame the guy down in Texas for that.”
Watters also went on to blame President Joe Biden for the recent surge in border crossings because, according to Watters, President Biden is “like a bad manager that doesn’t do his job.”
“Joe Biden is the common denominator for all of this,” Watters told his audience. “It’s like a bad manager that doesn’t do his job. Then everybody on the staff is pointing fingers and b----ing about the other person.”
“But if the manager would just do their job, everybody could stay in their lane,” he concluded. “Texas could focus on Texas and New York could focus on New York.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Watters’ surprising remarks come as Governor Abbott of Texas continues to bus undocumented immigrants from Texas to Democratic cities like New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.