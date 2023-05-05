'It's Funny': Tucker Carlson Jokes About Being Fired in First Appearance Since Fox News Departure
Tucker Carlson joked about being fired from Fox News in his first public appearance since being abruptly let go from the conservative news network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson appeared in Oxford, Alabama, on Thursday night as a guest speaker for a fundraising event held by the faith-based non-profit organization Omega Rainbow.
According to the Anniston Star, Carlson was booked for the event in 2022 – long before he was axed from Fox News.
The outlet also reported that ticket sales for the event “had been slow” until the 53-year-old conservative commentator was unceremoniously fired from the Rupert Murdoch-owned news network.
Shortly after Carlson’s firing, Omega Rainbow reportedly sold out the Oxford Performing Arts Center venue.
Also surprising are reports that Carlson chose to make light of his recent departure from Fox News and the fact that he is currently unemployed after being with the network for 14 years.
"I'm probably the first unemployed person you ever invited to speak,” he quipped to the 1,200 audience members in attendance. “It's funny.”
“I rarely give speeches because I'm working and when I accepted this speech 6 months ago I didn't realize how much free time I would have,” he continued. “One never knows, does one."
Meanwhile, the former Fox News star reportedly pushed the same controversial commentary he did to his millions of viewers from behind his desk on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
"I don't think there is widespread racism in the country,” he told the audience. “I have never seen it – not one time."
He also apparently raged against several media outlets – without specifically dropping names – for pushing “lies” to the American people.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carlson’s appearance in Oxford came just hours after a series of shocking messages written by the former Fox News star were leaked online.
“A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him,” Carlson wrote on January 7, 2021 – one day after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.”
“Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him,” Carlson continued. “I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.”
While Carlson has not yet publicly acknowledged his disturbing messages, he has come under fire for the arguably racist and deeply concerning content exposed therein.