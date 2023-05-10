Newsmax Boss Downplays Tucker Carlson’s Big Twitter Show Announcement: ‘It’s Hard to Think Twitter Will Be Tucker’s Final Destination’

CEO Christopher Ruddy of conservative network Newsmax attempted to downplay ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson taking his talents to Twitter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After the veteran Fox News anchor was fired from the network, rumors swirled that Newsmax and NewsNation were interested in bringing the controversial anchor on board despite his baggage.

As Newsmax struggled with ratings, the prospect of Carlson joining the network — and bringing his loyal viewers with him — was tempting.