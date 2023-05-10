Newsmax Boss Downplays Tucker Carlson’s Big Twitter Show Announcement: ‘It’s Hard to Think Twitter Will Be Tucker’s Final Destination’
CEO Christopher Ruddy of conservative network Newsmax attempted to downplay ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson taking his talents to Twitter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After the veteran Fox News anchor was fired from the network, rumors swirled that Newsmax and NewsNation were interested in bringing the controversial anchor on board despite his baggage.
As Newsmax struggled with ratings, the prospect of Carlson joining the network — and bringing his loyal viewers with him — was tempting.
Before Newsmax could swoop in and capitalize on Fox News' leftovers, Carlson announced on Tuesday that he would be bringing his namesake program to Twitter.
According to reporter Max Tani, Ruddy said the conversation for Carlson to join his network was still open despite Tucker's enthusiasm for Twitter's free speech platform.
"It’s hard to think Twitter will be Tucker’s final destination. We remain open to having a conversation with him," Ruddy was quoted saying of Carlson.
It was not surprising that Ruddy appeared to still be "open to having a conversation" with the conservative star given the network's own shakeups at the anchor desk.
After failed contract negotiations, Newsmax anchor and former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced he was parting ways with Ruddy's network.
Before Spicer's announcement, Greg Kelly's program was also sidelined by the network as ex-CNN and Fox News talent Greta Van Susteren was brought on to the Newsmax lineup in June 2022.
The shakeups appeared to present Newsmax as a catch-all basket that seized the opportunity to hire controversial anchors and ousted talent from competitors.
While Tucker attempted to turn a new page and start his next chapter with Elon Musk's social platform, he continued to be a thorn in Fox News' side.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the network settled with Dominion Voting Systems for almost $800 million, and the extent of damage caused by Carlson's remarks in emails and text messages was revealed.
It was alleged that Carlson was vindictive towards staff at his former network and was upset that Fox News attorneys fought to keep explicit comments he made about executives redacted from the public.